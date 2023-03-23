Membership matters at the Lansing YMCA

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The YMCA is more than just a place to workout, it’s a place of community!

Today Studio 10 learned about all the fun things you can do at the Lansing YMCAs!

Community leader, Phil Tripp talked us through his time at the YMCA. Plus learn about the benefits of becoming a member on March 23!

March is health and wellness day. The YMCA talked us through the benefits of being a member and how on March 23 you can get your enrollment fee waived if you sign up for a Lansing YMCA membership!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Okemos Road Bridge reopened March 22, 2023.
All 4 lanes of Okemos Road Bridge reopen to traffic
Officials responded to a fire at the Stone Ridge Meadows Apartments in Lansing.
Crews battle apartment fire in Lansing

Latest News

world m day
Happy World Meteorological Day!
YMCA Day of Health and Wellness
Nicole Live Bump 3 - clipped version
world m day
Rachelle Learns How to Build a Forecast on Studio 10 Tidbit
Day of help and wellness
Nicole Live Bump 2