Man who reportedly brought knife on MSU campus hospitalized

East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing Police Vehicle(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man arrested Wednesday after reportedly bringing a knife onto Michigan State University campus has been hospitalized.

Police believe the suspect was involved in an altercation off-campus at a business Wednesday before he came to campus. He was arrested in Downtown East Lansing shortly after.

Officials with the City of East Lansing confirmed the man has been hospitalized, but did not give any details.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing enacts emergency plans amid COVID surge
Fourth victim from MSU shooting discharged from hospital
Okemos Road Bridge reopened March 22, 2023.
All 4 lanes of Okemos Road Bridge reopen to traffic

Latest News

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or the truck is asked to contact the Isabella...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person in theft investigation
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Keys to a Spartan victory tonight
The green and white spirit is alive and well in the Big Apple.
WATCH: NYC prep rally ahead of Spartans-Wildcats match up
Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway of Saint Johns
Men to stand trial in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter