Man who reportedly brought knife on MSU campus hospitalized

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man arrested Wednesday after reportedly bringing a knife onto Michigan State University campus has been hospitalized.

Police believe the suspect was involved in an altercation off-campus at a business Wednesday before he came to campus. He was arrested in Downtown East Lansing shortly after.

Officials with the City of East Lansing confirmed the man has been hospitalized, but did not give any details.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.