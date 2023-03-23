Longtime Fulton Boys’ Basketball Coach retires

MIDDLETON, Mich. (WILX) - After 27 years as the Fulton Pirates’ bench boss, Todd Walden is retiring.

Brandon Trefil, the School’s Athletic Director, confirmed the information with News 10 Sports Thursday afternoon.

Walden coached the Pirates to a 376-281 record in his nearly three decades as the Pirates’ coach. He also led the team to multiple postseason runs; in 2011 he took his team to the 2011 Class D State Finals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.