Longtime Fulton Boys’ Basketball Coach retires

He coached there for 27 years
Fulton Pirates Basketball
Fulton Pirates Basketball(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Mich. (WILX) - After 27 years as the Fulton Pirates’ bench boss, Todd Walden is retiring.

Brandon Trefil, the School’s Athletic Director, confirmed the information with News 10 Sports Thursday afternoon.

Walden coached the Pirates to a 376-281 record in his nearly three decades as the Pirates’ coach. He also led the team to multiple postseason runs; in 2011 he took his team to the 2011 Class D State Finals.

