Lightning and Power Lines: Stay safe during severe weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we welcome the arrival of spring, Mid-Michigan residents are reminded of the potential danger that comes with the season - severe storms.

Lightning can strike up to 10 to 15 miles away from a thunderstorm, making it essential to be cautious. It’s important to get inside as soon as you hear thunder, as lightning can strike tall objects, such as trees, which may attract it.

Many people mistakenly believe that lightning cannot strike in the same place twice, but this is a dangerous myth. Lightning can strike the same location repeatedly, and it kills more than 20 people in the United States each year. That’s why it’s crucial to know what to do during a thunderstorm.

In addition to avoiding tall objects, you should also stay away from metal objects, as lightning is attracted to them. If you have a pool, go indoors when you hear thunder, as lightning can strike up to 15 miles away.

Every year, power lines come down during severe weather, causing hazardous conditions. To stay safe, stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines and report them immediately. Never touch a downed power line and always assume it’s still carrying electricity. Even if a downed power line is on the road, don’t attempt to move it.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, the Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001 or DTE Energy at 800-947-5000.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

