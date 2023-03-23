Join David Andrews for the 2023 Sparrow Health Classic!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Now is your chance to join David Andrews on the Little Hawk Putting Course, as he shows off his putting skills! Little Hawk, a par 54 putting course, is part of the Sparrow Health Classic happening on Wednesday, June 21 and benefits the care provided by Sparrow’s six hospitals throughout the Mid-Michigan region. Whether you’re a beginner or expert, this fun event will benefit the the great Mid-Michigan community.

For full details and to register, visit Sparrow.org/HealthClassic.

