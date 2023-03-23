Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person in theft investigation
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying someone.
According to authorities, they are a person of interest in a theft investigation. Photos from the scene captured them entering the passenger seat of a black pickup truck. Further details were not revealed at the time.
Anyone who recognizes the person of interest is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3333. Tips can be made anonymously through the county website.
