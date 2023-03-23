Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person in theft investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, they are a person of interest in a theft investigation. Photos from the scene captured them entering the passenger seat of a black pickup truck. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3333. Tips can be made anonymously through the county website.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or the truck is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3333. (WILX)

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.