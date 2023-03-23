LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happy World Meteorological Day!

Celebrated every year on March 23rd, 2023 we celebrate World Meteorological Day.

The day showcases the essential contribution of national meteorological and hydrological services to the safety and wellbeing of society.

This year’s theme is the future of weather, climate and water across generations.

Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shows Studio 10 what goes into preparing a forecast!

