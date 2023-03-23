The Grand Ledge Independent turns its last page

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Like all stories, there is a beginning and there is an end.

Going all the way back to 1869, the Grand ledge Independent has been printing papers weekly for the community; that’s 154 years.

“It’s been slowly getting smaller and smaller,” said Lise Mitchell, Director of Grand Ledge Public Library.

Mitchell said she is very sad to see the paper go. Her favorite part was being able to look through the paper and know about everything going on in the city.

“It’s hard when you lose something that’s been in the community for so long,” Mitchell said.

But there is a duality to everything, and for some people, the Independent might just have been about getting their weekly fix of coupons, but for others the Indpendent’s pages hold memories.

“I have things in scrapbooks that were the front page like our kids doing a service project at Oakwood Cemetary and they were there in their little scout uniforms and it was just a really great thing to have in our scrapbook and it was nice to see [things like] that,” said Jean Fellows, who has lived in Grand ledge since 2005.

“I think we are going to find that there is going to be a hole missing for us,” said Mitchell.

But, no worries, if you want to take a walk down memory lane, you can find old copies of the Grand Ledge Independent at the library.

