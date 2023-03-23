Goodbye Camaro: Production to cease at GM’s Lansing Plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chevrolet’s iconic sports car, the Camaro, will soon be coming to an end as General Motors announced that the last model will roll off the Lansing assembly line in January.

The Camaro has been built in Lansing for the last nine years, but demand for the sports car has decreased significantly over the years. Chevrolet stated that this stop of production is a shift towards the future of electric vehicles.

While the Camaro leaving the production line won’t hurt Shaheen Chevrolet of Lansing, which is known for having the largest inventory of Chevy vehicles in Mid-Michigan, President Ralph Shaheen acknowledges that the Camaro has been a fun and alternative car for the dealership.

“It’s not a volume vehicle, it’s a fun car, it’s an alternative to the Corvette,” Shaheen said. “It will not hurt our business very much, as it is a low-volume vehicle.”

Shaheen Chevrolet only sells about 30 Camaros a year.

“Demand has diminished over the years. It’s a fun car. I bought one last year myself, I bought a Camaro convertible and I love it, I really do,” Shaheen said. “But, it’s a specialty unit, especially in Michigan. It’s really not a winter vehicle for us here.”

Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement that he is hopeful for what the future holds for the plant. Shaheen hopes that the plant will shift towards electric vehicle production in the future, but for now, the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant will continue producing the Cadillac CT2, CT4 and Blackwing.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.