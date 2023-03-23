First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today a storm system south of Michigan will be pushing clouds our way, but we will see some sunshine at times, too. High temperatures today climb to the upper 40s. Dry weather is expected to continue into this evening.

First Alert: A strong area of low pressure will spread rain over the area after midnight and when the rain begins it could be a wintry mix for a short time. Plan on rain in the Lansing and Jackson areas for most of Saturday. A brief switch to slushy snow will be possible in our area late Saturday afternoon. Central and Northern Lower Michigan will see accumulating snow Saturday. Statewide this storm system will bring gusty winds. Early afternoon into the evening wind gusts of 35 to 40 MPH will be possible. The wind will diminish Saturday night. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 40s across Mid-Michigan Temperatures warm to the upper 40s Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 24, 2023

Average High: 48º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1910

Lansing Record Low: -10° 1965

Jackson Record High: 80º 1939

Jackson Record Low: -4º 1965

