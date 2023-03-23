Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Rochelle Lawson was last seen wearing a purple knit dress, a white and black coat with a...
Missing Hillsdale County woman located safely
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Boyfriend charged in Jackson school teacher’s death

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror
Cascades Humane Society's 2024 Calendar Contest Fundraiser: Calling All Super Pets!
Cascades Humane Society’s Calendar Contest Fundraiser returns
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies