Detroit Lions announce dates for 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT (WILX) - The dates for the 2024 NFL Draft have been set.

The Detroit Lions, along with the National Football League and Visit Detroit, announced Thursday the draft will be held April 24-27.

The Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza and will have an NFL Draft Experience, which allows fans to participate in games, get autographs and listen to live music.

