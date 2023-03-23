Detroit Lions announce dates for 2024 NFL Draft

Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will be packed at the end of April
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after...
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The dates for the 2024 NFL Draft have been set.

The Detroit Lions, along with the National Football League and Visit Detroit, announced Thursday the draft will be held April 24-27.

The Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza and will have an NFL Draft Experience, which allows fans to participate in games, get autographs and listen to live music.

