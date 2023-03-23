Cascades Humane Society’s Calendar Contest Fundraiser returns

Are you looking for a way to show off your pet’s superhero skills?
Cascades Humane Society's 2024 Calendar Contest Fundraiser: Calling All Super Pets!
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Your pet could make it into the Cascades Humane Society’s 2024 calendar.

Registration is now open for the annual Cascades Humane Society Calendar Contest Fundraiser. Anyone and everyone with a pet is welcome to participate. All friendly pets are welcome.

Appointments are just a $10 per pet donation to CHS and can be made for April 14-16. Photos will be taken by Carrie Stadelman, with Freeland Photography, and the pet owner will pick their favorite photo to be used as their contest entry. The chosen photo will be voted on and possibly win a spot in the calendar.

Pet owners can also purchase packages of photos taken.

The theme this year for the calendar is “Super Pets.” Owners can dress their pets up, but it is not required. Some capes will be on hand if a pet owner changes their mind and would like to dress their pet up.

Voting runs from April 21 to May 2. Each vote is worth $1 donated and participants can vote as many times as they like. All proceeds will go toward pets in Cascades Humane Society’s care.

The top 13 winners will get their photo featured on a month (January 2024 through January 2025) with the first place also on the cover. All other contestants will have their photos placed throughout the calendar.

You can register on the Cascades Humane Society website here.

