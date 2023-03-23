Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen in danger

Police in Azle, Texas, requested an Amber Alert for Aubree Trainer, a 13-year-old girl believed...
Police in Azle, Texas, requested an Amber Alert for Aubree Trainer, a 13-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Azle Police Department said it is searching for Aubree Trainer, described as 5-foot-4 and 103 pounds with brown hair, green eyes. She was last seen wearing hair in a bun, glasses, wearing a black T-shirt depicting Tupac, tie-dyed pants and white stride shoes.

The suspect is driving a white panel van with an unknown license plate number. The van was last seen at the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was urged to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing enacts emergency plans amid COVID surge
Fourth victim from MSU shooting discharged from hospital
Okemos Road Bridge reopened March 22, 2023.
All 4 lanes of Okemos Road Bridge reopen to traffic

Latest News

DeKalb police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur,...
Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
Skeptical US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
LIVE: Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman expected back ‘soon,’ but no certain timeline yet