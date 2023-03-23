6 men ordered to pay thousands for poaching fish from Manistee River

DNR seized more than 460 pounds of poached fish, which then were donated to Manistee County...
DNR seized more than 460 pounds of poached fish, which then were donated to Manistee County families in need.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After pleading guilty, six men from Colorado owes $6,600 for poaching fish in the Manistee River.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the six men were caught in October after conservation officers received a tip they were taking fish by an illegal method.

DNR seized more than 460 pounds of poached fish, which then were donated to Manistee County families in need.

All six men owe more than $1,100 in restitution, fines and costs each.

  • Agustin Barrera, 29, of Denver.
  • David Cobaxin, 48, of Denver.
  • Alfredo Hernandez, 56, of Denver.
  • Gregorio Hernandez, 49, of Aurora.
  • Leonel Lopez, 38, of Aurora.
  • Raul Lopez, 37, of Aurora.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Suspect in custody following MSU police alert regarding suspect with knife
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Okemos Road Bridge reopened March 22, 2023.
All 4 lanes of Okemos Road Bridge reopen to traffic
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Lansing apartment fire leaves multiple families without a home

Latest News

Are you concerned about accessing primary care in Michigan? You're not alone.
Shortage of family medicine doctors in Michigan leads to lack of access to primary care
Shortage of family medicine doctors in Michigan leads to lack of access to primary care
The Grand Ledge Independent turns its last page
The Grand Ledge Independent turns its last page
The Grand Ledge Independent turns its last page
The Grand Ledge Independent turns its last page