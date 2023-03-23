6 men ordered to pay thousands for poaching fish from Manistee River

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After pleading guilty, six men from Colorado owes $6,600 for poaching fish in the Manistee River.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the six men were caught in October after conservation officers received a tip they were taking fish by an illegal method.

DNR seized more than 460 pounds of poached fish, which then were donated to Manistee County families in need.

All six men owe more than $1,100 in restitution, fines and costs each.

Agustin Barrera, 29, of Denver.

David Cobaxin, 48, of Denver.

Alfredo Hernandez, 56, of Denver.

Gregorio Hernandez, 49, of Aurora.

Leonel Lopez, 38, of Aurora.

Raul Lopez, 37, of Aurora.

