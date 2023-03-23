12 suspects wanted tied to marijuana dispensary break-ins across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued 12 warrants for suspects connected to 20 marijuana dispensary break-ins across the state.

The defendants are tied to a string of break-ins to marijuana dispensaries across the state in May 2022, according to the Department of the Attorney General.

An attempt was made to break a safe stolen from a dispensary by throwing it off the roof of a house and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department helped identify suspects, according to Nessel’s office. The investigation discovered 20 dispensaries with related break-ins during that time.

The charges include Safe Breaking (a life felony); Criminal Enterprise (20-year felony); and breaking and entering a building with intent (10-year felony).

“This is an unfortunate example of why Congress must pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Without access to traditional banking the cannabis industry is left as a ripe target for criminals. Any legal business should have fair access to our banking institutions for the security of their own business and employees as well as public safety.”

