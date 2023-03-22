Fourth victim from MSU shooting discharged from hospital

(MSU Police and Public Safety)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Police and Public Safety report one student injured in the campus shooting on Feb. 13 was discharged from the hospital. This is the fourth of the five students hospitalized to be discharged.

The update from Sparrow Health said three students were previously discharged.

One student remains in critical condition.

