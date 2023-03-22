Fourth victim from MSU shooting discharged from hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU Police and Public Safety report one student injured in the campus shooting on Feb. 13 was discharged from the hospital. This is the fourth of the five students hospitalized to be discharged.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 1 student has been discharged (previously in fair condition)



• 3 students were previously discharged



• 1 student remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/512J5SKfjo — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 22, 2023

The update from Sparrow Health said three students were previously discharged.

One student remains in critical condition.

