Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans prepare for battle in the Big Apple
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the Michigan State Spartans and their first day in New York City, what he thinks MSU needs to do to beat Kansas State, MSU women’s basketball loses a key player to the transfer portal, boys basketball results, and a spring sports preview
Related:
- Izzo talks Sweet 16
- Michigan State arrives in New York ahead of Sweet 16
- How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.