Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans prepare for battle in the Big Apple

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the Michigan State Spartans and their first day in New York City, what he thinks MSU needs to do to beat Kansas State, MSU women’s basketball loses a key player to the transfer portal, boys basketball results, and a spring sports preview

