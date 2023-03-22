Statewide tornado drill prepares Michiganders for potential disaster

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of Michiganders participated in a statewide tornado drill held by the state at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The drill was conducted as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, and aimed to prepare residents in the event of a tornado.

Michigan, which sees an average of 15 tornadoes per year, experienced its last devastating tornado in May 2022, when Gaylord was hit by a rare EF-3 tornado. It tore roofs off buildings, threw around cars, injured dozens of people and killed two.

Most communities in Michigan, including Lansing, hold monthly tornado drills on the first Saturday of every month, but Wednesday’s was statewide.

Ingham County Deputy Emergency Manager Rob Dale said that most people are skeptical that a disaster would affect their area. He urged residents to find the closest safe space when a tornado warning is issued.

“When you’re in your home, we want you to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible,” Dale said. “So an interior, maybe a bathroom or a closet or a basement if you have it.”

As sirens went off at Dimondale Elementary, students lined the hallways and crouched down to practice protecting themselves from debris.

“They don’t have to think about it, they don’t have to panic so they know what to expect,” said Principal Shannon Barker.

Students were not aware that the drill was taking place. Barker said they wanted to make the drill as authentic and organic as possible.

Barker said that the school practices different drills year-round to prepare for any emergency and that with each one, the students become more comfortable.

