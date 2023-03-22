Sparrow Eaton Hospital relocates COVID-19 testing site

WILX News 10
Mar. 22, 2023
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Eaton Hospital is relocating its COVID-19 testing site on Monday, March 27.

Sparrow said the change is to allow for better access and expanded hours for patients. Previous COVID-19 testing at Sparrow Eaton was located at AL!VE.

Local residents can use designated spots on the south side of the Sparrow Eaton Hospital parking lot, near the Heritage Hall exit, to receive the PCR nasopharyngeal swab COVID-19 test.

The new site will be open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new COVID-19 testing location will require patients to park and call 517-541-5826 to alert the lab of their presence. Sparrow Eaton caregivers administering tests will come to the vehicle to collect the swab.

“We are extremely grateful to have had the ability to use AL!VE as a drive-thru location for nearly two years. However, the need for this service has evolved and the volumes decreased,” said Suzanne Dezern, Sparrow Eaton Lab Manager. “We will continue to support offering this vital service, close to home, at the main campus of our community hospital.”

For more information on testing and locations, go to Sparrow.org/Lab or Sparrow.org/Covid.

