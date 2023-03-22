No injuries reported in crash between car, stopped train in northern Michigan

Police said the driver did not see the stopped train.
No injuries were reported in a March 21, 2023 collision in Ostego County.
No injuries were reported in a March 21, 2023 collision in Ostego County.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police said no one was injured in a crash Tuesday.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Milbocker and Plywood roads in Bagley Township. Police said the driver of the car did not see the stopped train.

No injuries were reported.

