No injuries reported in crash between car, stopped train in northern Michigan

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police said no one was injured in a crash Tuesday.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Milbocker and Plywood roads in Bagley Township. Police said the driver of the car did not see the stopped train.

No injuries were reported.

