In My View: Tigers look to improve with new players, pitchers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are just a little over a week away from the regular season opener for the Detroit Tigers, who will be playing in St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Spring training has been tough to figure out in terms of whether this team will be any better or worse than last year’s 66-96 record. Tigers fans will see several new faces in the starting lineup when Boston shows up at Comerica Park to begin the season, along with a number of new pitchers.

The Tigers have played .500 baseball in Florida, which doesn’t mean much on its own, but the optimism begins on opening day, and new Tigers president Scott Harris just has to hope that his newcomers can make a strong impression right from the start.

