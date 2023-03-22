MSU recognized for energy conservation

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy recognized Michigan State University Monday for its energy conservation projects.

Sherri Jett, MSU Director of Utilities said “everybody can make a difference. Everything you can do to reduce your energy use, the less energy you use, the less it needs to be produced, the less energy that’s generated the less emissions, less footprint.”

Michigan State University recently installed a new boiler system that will help to make the Simon Power Plant more efficient as the university looks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Consumers Energy is giving the university an energy rebate of over $500,000 during the ceremony Monday.

MSU hopes to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

