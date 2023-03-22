Michigan State basketball soaks in NYC ahead of Kansas State game

By Joey Ellis
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK CITY (WILX) - The Spartans are preparing for their Thursday game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Madison Square Garden.

But before the game, the players had some downtime to explore New York City. News 10 asked them what their favorite parts of the Big Apple are.

“Shop. I mean, there’s nothing really,” said senior forward Malik Hall. “Basically just sitting in the hotel, to be honest.”

Freshman forward Carson Cooper said he likes to visit unique restaurants that he can’t find back in Michigan.

“Maybe do a little shopping here and there,” Cooper said. “We’ll see what happens.

Freshman forward Jaxon Kohler, senior forward Jason Whitens and sophomore guard Jaden Akins all said they enjoy sightseeing and exploring the city.

Senior forward Jason Whitens said he likes to walk around and soak in the atmosphere.

“It’s called the concrete jungle for a reason,” Whitens said. “It’s definitely special to just come here and soak it all in.”

“I mean just walking around just seeing everything,” Akins said. “It’s a great experience. It’s the second time we’ve been here this season, so It’s just as fun as the first time.”

There is certainly no shortage of things to do in New York City, with something for everyone to enjoy. But for now, the Michigan State basketball team is focused on their upcoming game, hoping to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.

