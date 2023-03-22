Michigan State arrives in New York ahead of Sweet 16

Tom Izzo and the Spartans arrived in NYC on March 21, 2023, ahead of their game against the Wildcats.(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK CITY (WILX) - The Spartans arrived in New York City Tuesday ahead of their Thursday game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Madison Square Garden.

The team is no stranger to the city that never sleeps, as they played a game against Rutgers at the Garden just a few weeks ago in early February. Upon arrival, the team settled into their hotel in Times Square, and the players had some time to do a little sightseeing before their practice the following day.

Michigan State defeated Marquette 69-60 in Columbus on Sunday, propelling the team to the Sweet 16.

During their time in Columbus, the team talked about how they stayed focused on the task at hand, partially because there wasn’t much else to do in the city. However, in New York, there is certainly a lot more to keep them busy, but the team is staying focused on their game against Kansas State.

If they win against Kansas State, they will move on to face the winner of the Florida Atlantic versus Tennessee game in the Elite Eight.

