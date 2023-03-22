Michigan agriculture celebrated with egg-cracking contest at McDonald’s

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development hosted an egg-cracking contest Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Ionia.

The contest was part of a celebration of Michigan Food and Agriculture Month. Ionia County is home to Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, the largest egg producer in the state and 10th largest in the country. It supplies eggs to nearly every McDonald’s restaurant east of the Mississippi River.

In 2021, McDonald’s bought more than 650 million eggs from Michigan farmers and suppliers.

Bonnie, a manager from the Stanton McDonald’s of Ionia, was the winner of the egg-cracking contest.

