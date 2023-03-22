Law students from MSU, WMU unite through basketball competition

Pictured (left-right) are (front row) Samantha Hulliberger, Hannah Murphy, (back row) Jordan...
Pictured (left-right) are (front row) Samantha Hulliberger, Hannah Murphy, (back row) Jordan Houston, Adam Salomon, Benjamin Baker, Jack Beeber, Luke Stehney, George Wilson, Alex Padla, Ben Waldman, Niko Spilson, Bret Bicoy, James Wubben, John Carley, Zach Cellelo, Eli Kunkle, Brooks Radino, Nick Taylor, Lakshay Kumar, Hassan Souwaidan, Zoryana Blunt(WMU-Cooley Law School)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On March 18, students from WMU-Cooley Law School and Michigan State University College of Law came together for a friendly basketball competition.

“The game was put together to show love and support to our brothers and sisters at MSU following the shooting on Michigan State’s campus,” said WMU-Cooley student Samantha Hulliberger, who helped organize the game.

The game, ended with an MSU victory 66-60.  Beyond the score, the game raised $500, which will be donated to the MSU counseling department.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Rochelle Lawson was last seen wearing a purple knit dress, a white and black coat with a...
Missing Hillsdale County woman located safely
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Boyfriend charged in Jackson school teacher’s death
Jackson community mourns death of passionate English teacher

Latest News

Fourth victim from MSU shooting discharged from hospital
Sherri Jett, MSU Director of Utilities
MSU recognized for energy conservation
Showers Return this Evening
Sherri Jett, MSU Director of Utilities
MSU recognized for energy conservation