Law students from MSU, WMU unite through basketball competition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On March 18, students from WMU-Cooley Law School and Michigan State University College of Law came together for a friendly basketball competition.

“The game was put together to show love and support to our brothers and sisters at MSU following the shooting on Michigan State’s campus,” said WMU-Cooley student Samantha Hulliberger, who helped organize the game.

The game, ended with an MSU victory 66-60. Beyond the score, the game raised $500, which will be donated to the MSU counseling department.

