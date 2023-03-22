Lansing students experience immersive science lesson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Lansing got a chance to immerse themselves in the science world.

Students from the Greater Lansing Adventist School got a surprise visitor Tuesday morning.

Dr. Ben Roy runs the science zone, providing fun and interactive science lessons to schools.

Students got a chance to learn about chemical and physical science.

Melinda Widdicombe, Greater Lansing Adventist School Principal explains the impact, “to enable the kids to see firsthand through science, things that they experience on a daily basis and to be able to apply that and have that combination and to share that knowledge they have through science on a daily basis, it’s powerful.”

The next stop on Roy’s itinerary is visiting schools in Berrien Springs tomorrow.

