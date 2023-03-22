First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Heading into work or school this morning you will need an umbrella or waterproof jacket with on and off rain showers across the area. The chance of rain should gradually diminish this afternoon. We hit the predicted high temperature today in the upper 40s during the morning and will see readings drop a few degrees to the low 40s by mid-morning. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with low temperatures near 30º. Friday will be a quiet day with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures Friday climb to the mid 40s.

The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor a storm system for Friday night into Saturday. The latest information shows rain moving into the area Friday night and we will mainly see rain and gusty winds Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely Saturday across the northern half of the state. As the storm pulls away from Michigan late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening we could see some slushy snow in the Lansing and Jackson areas. High temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s. Any slushy snow we pick up Saturday evening should melt away on Sunday with the return of some sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 23, 2023

Average High: 47º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 73° 2021

Lansing Record Low: -5° 1965

Jackson Record High: 79º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 0º 1916

