All 4 lanes of Okemos Road Bridge reopen to traffic

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After more than a year since its construction began, the Okemos Road Camel Back Bridge has reopened to northbound and southbound traffic.

All four lanes are currently open. Officials said there will be intermittent outer lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to finish work on manholes until April 7.

Temporary lane closures will be required intermittently when there is consistently dry weather. This will allow the Ingham County Road Department’s contractor to seal concrete joints and apply the concrete surface coating.

The work on the bridge saw multiple delays since the project began, frustrating residents and commuters.

