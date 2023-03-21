Your Health: New device for the right side of the heart

More than six million Americans have heart failure.
More than six million Americans have heart failure.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than six million Americans have heart failure, meaning the heart can’t pump enough blood to support the rest of the organs in the body. For years, doctors have used left ventricular assist devices, or LVADs, to help the patient get stronger.

Now, doctors in the United States are the first in the world to use a device for the right side of the heart.

When someone is in heart failure, doctors can use a small, mechanical device called an LVAD to help pump blood and give the heart a chance to rest and recover.

“Historically, we were focusing mostly on the left ventricle,” explains cardiac surgeon Dr. Yuriy Dudiy. “But now, we’re realizing that patients that have RV (right ventricle) failure are not doing well.”

Dr. Dudiy and his colleagues were the first in the world to use a temporary device to support the right side of the heart. Surgeons implant the Impella RP Flex by going through the internal jugular vein with a catheter.

“Impella RP Flex is designed to be inserted percutaneously, which means just with the needle stick, and it goes into the heart and provides support to the right ventricle,” Dr. Dudiy says.

The device can be used for up to 14 days before it’s removed, and it’s designed so the patient can be mobile.

“The benefit of going through the neck is that patient can be, can sit upright or can ambulate in the intensive care unit while recovering,” says Dr. Dudiy.

Meaning patients, and their hearts, can get stronger sooner than ever before.

The first three patients to undergo the Impella RP Flex implant have been weaned from the device. Two have gone home and did not need heart transplant surgery.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
I-96 crash in Ionia County
Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital
How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
Bayron Reyes-Escobar
Authorities seek Holland teen last seen in October
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting

Latest News

One man says he hopes his experience will help others.
Your Health: Finding the cause of advanced heart disease
One man says he hopes his experience will help others.
Your Health: Finding the cause of advanced heart disease
More than six million Americans have heart failure, meaning the heart can't pump enough blood...
Your Health: New device for the right side of the heart
Researchers are now looking at a program using artificial intelligence to catch the tiniest...
Your Health: Catching cancer with artificial intelligence