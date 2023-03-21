Your Health: Finding the cause of advanced heart disease

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When it comes to cholesterol and heart health, we’ve heard from our doctors over recent years how it’s important to have low levels of LDL or “bad” cholesterol, and high levels of HDL, or “good” cholesterol.

But for one man, “good” wasn’t good enough, and that finding could someday change how doctors treat high cholesterol.

Forty-one-year-old Marcus Wright eats right and has been active his whole life. But at age 27, after finishing a long run, Wright felt pressure in his chest. When it didn’t go away, he drove himself to the hospital.

After a quick test, even the ER doctor was shocked.

“He was like, ‘Dude, you’re having a heart attack.’ And I’m like, ‘Stop playing because I’m literally talking to you, like, I’m not,’” he recalls. “And he said, ‘No, you’re having a heart attack and we need to admit you.’”

Enter Sara Koenig, a cardiovascular researcher at Ohio State University. Koenig and her colleagues had identified a rare genetic mutation that affects how so-called “good” cholesterol works in the body.

“We did whole genome sequencing and identified variants in the gene SCARB 1,” Koenig says.

The researchers asked Wright if they could test his DNA and he agreed.

“This specific gene mutation that he has resulted in, basically, a non-functional good cholesterol,” Koenig said. “So, even though it was there, it wasn’t doing its job.”

Wright says he hopes his experience will help others.

“If my situation helps them in the future, it is all worth it,” he says.

Researchers say that despite wright’s advanced disease, it’s very unlikely he passed on the genetic mutation to his children, which Wright says is a huge relief. Wright had three stents to keep his arteries open, and they remain in place.

