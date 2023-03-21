Your Health: Faster proton therapy

Learn more about the procedure and its life-saving potential.
Learn more about the procedure and its life-saving potential.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers are conducting a new kind of trial with a radiation treatment they say holds promise in treating “tough to kill” tumors. Kelly Murphy was just 11 when he started to have pounding headaches out of the blue.

“I had almost complete lack of vision,” he recalls.

Kelly’s doctors diagnosed him with a brain tumor. The best treatment at the time was highly focused proton therapy delivered by a specialized machine.

“We had actually moved here to get to the proton therapy,” he says. Kelly wore a specialized mask to keep his head in place during those treatments.

“It differs from the conventional type of radiation therapy in that we can steer it differently,” says Dr. John Breneman.

Now for the first time, researchers are studying flash proton therapy in humans. Flash delivers proton radiation up to one thousand times faster than what is used clinically today.

“So, a treatment that might typically take a minute would be delivered in a half a second,” Dr. Breneman said. “That can even further spare some of the normal tissue from the effects of radiation.”

Because flash proton therapy is being tested in a clinical trial, the current participants must be adults, but researchers are hoping the findings of this trial will allow them to expand.

“One research question is, will flash be able to help us cure kids with D.I.P.G. or other tumors that we can’t cure right now?” said pediatric oncologist Dr. John Perentesis.

After having traditional proton therapy and chemo, Kelly Murphy was able to ring the chimes, signaling the end of treatment. “You have to have confidence that you’ll make it through,” said Kelly, who is now 18 and cancer-free.

Preclinical trials in animals suggested that flash proton therapy could safely deliver treatment with fewer side effects. Prior to the University of Cincinnati trial, it had never been tested in humans.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
I-96 crash in Ionia County
Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital
Rochelle Lawson was last seen wearing a purple knit dress, a white and black coat with a...
Police seek missing Hillsdale County woman with medical issues
How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting

Latest News

Lansing Red Cross offers multiple ways to help save lives
Learn more about the procedure and its life-saving potential.
Your Health: Faster proton therapy
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 5,989 new cases, 89 deaths over past 7 days
Some hospitals are now adopting new technology designed to capture sharper images in a quarter...
Your Health: Catching cancer early with new scanning technology