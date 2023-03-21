What the Tech: The rising cost of streaming

We do the math to see if cord-cutting is still a good deal.
About 40 million people have cut cable TV out of their budget and are streaming their favorite channels over the internet.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 40 million people have cut cable TV out of their budget and are streaming their favorite channels over the internet. The hope was to save a lot of money. At the time many cut the cord, the savings could be over $100 per month.

Now, those streaming companies are raising prices, getting closer and closer to what you paid for cable.

Less than three years ago, YouTube TV was just $49 a month. But subscribers received an email saying the price is going up, for the second time, and will now cost $73 a month. And it’s not just YouTube:

  • Hulu raised prices last year, leaving many people wondering, how long before streaming costs the same as cable.
  • YouTube TV costs $73 for over 100 channels.
  • Hulu Plus Live TV is now $70 a month but also includes Hulu movies, Disney+, and ESPN+ in that price.
  • Fubo’s basic package of 152 channels is $75 a month.
  • Direct TV Stream’s price is $75 for 75 channels or 140 channels for $110 a month.

And with streaming, you’ll have to pay another company for the internet which can be around $75 a month. Taking that into account, streaming with YouTube, Hulu, Fubo, or Direct TV is going to be around $155 a month.

How does that compare with cable TV prices? According to Xfinity’s website, the internet and 125 channels is $172 after two years of promotional pricing. There are some cheaper options for streaming services and the internet and there are some cheaper streaming options.

Sling TV has packages starting at $40 a month and Philo has a $25-a-month package that does not offer sports channels. Both T-Mobile and Verizon offer in-home internet for as little as $25 a month, but it depends greatly on where you live.

According to BroadbandSearch, cable has lost about 25 million subscribers since 2012. Last year, nearly 5 million people decided to cut the cable cord.

