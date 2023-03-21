Waverly East Intermediate School unveils upgraded community pool, locker rooms

Waverly East Intermediate School unveiled its upgraded community pool March 20, 2023.
Waverly East Intermediate School unveiled its upgraded community pool March 20, 2023.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly East Intermediate School unveiled its brand-new locker rooms and upgraded indoor pool Monday.

The pool has been a staple of Delta Township’s aquatics program. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate. The improvements are part of a bond voters approved back in May of 2021.

Related: Waverly school district begins work on $125 million bond projects

The pool - located on Michigan Avenue - is used for swim lessons, aerobic classes, and open swimming for residents, as well as special events. It was closed for renovations in October of last year, but with the completion of this project, people are eager to dive back in and enjoy the upgraded facilities.

The rest of the improvements from the bond are anticipated to be complete by the 2027-28 school year.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Famous Michigan train known for ‘The Polar Express’ stars in new movie
Officials respond to 50+ car pileup on I-96 near Portland
Lansing man recovering after shooting himself while holstering gun
Southbound lanes of I-69 closed due to accident
I-96 crash in Ionia County
Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital

Latest News

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Customs agents confiscate six illegal Giant African Snails at Detroit Metro Airport
Customs agents confiscate six illegal Giant African Snails at Detroit Metro Airport
Customs agents confiscate six illegal Giant African Snails at Detroit Metro Airport
Suicide survivor speaks in mental health forum at Jackson College