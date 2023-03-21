Waverly East Intermediate School unveils upgraded community pool, locker rooms

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly East Intermediate School unveiled its brand-new locker rooms and upgraded indoor pool Monday.

The pool has been a staple of Delta Township’s aquatics program. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate. The improvements are part of a bond voters approved back in May of 2021.

Related: Waverly school district begins work on $125 million bond projects

The pool - located on Michigan Avenue - is used for swim lessons, aerobic classes, and open swimming for residents, as well as special events. It was closed for renovations in October of last year, but with the completion of this project, people are eager to dive back in and enjoy the upgraded facilities.

The rest of the improvements from the bond are anticipated to be complete by the 2027-28 school year.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.