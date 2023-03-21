Warmer temps continue and a look at the morning’s trending headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the first full day of Spring 2023 and the temperatures are climbing. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has just how warm we can expect to be for Tuesday and beyond. Plus News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the day’s top trending headlines.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 21, 2023

  • Average High: 47º Average Low 27º
  • Lansing Record High: 86° 2012
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 85º 2012
  • Jackson Record Low: 8º 1965

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-96 crash in Ionia County
Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
Bayron Reyes-Escobar
Authorities seek Holland teen last seen in October
Famous Michigan train known for ‘The Polar Express’ stars in new movie

Latest News

Lansing Community College ensures cybersecurity following attack
Lansing Community College ensures cybersecurity following attack
Lansing Community College ensures cybersecurity following attack
Waverly East Intermediate School unveiled its upgraded community pool March 20, 2023.
Waverly East Intermediate School unveils upgraded community pool, locker rooms
Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation