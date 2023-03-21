Warmer temps continue and a look at the morning’s trending headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the first full day of Spring 2023 and the temperatures are climbing. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has just how warm we can expect to be for Tuesday and beyond. Plus News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the day’s top trending headlines.
More:
- Warmer temperatures today
- Lansing Community College ensures cybersecurity following attack
- Proposal aims to change pet adoption process and animal protections in Michigan
- How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
- Yellen says bank situation ‘stabilizing,’ system is ‘sound’
- In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work
- Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 21, 2023
- Average High: 47º Average Low 27º
- Lansing Record High: 86° 2012
- Lansing Record Low: -11° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 85º 2012
- Jackson Record Low: 8º 1965
