‘Tinder Date’ rape suspect identified, charged with 7 felonies

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(Patrick Sison | Associated Press)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who raped a woman he met on Tinder has been identified and is charged with multiple felonies after his arraignment on Tuesday, March 21.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 18, police responded to a local hospital for reports of a 22-year-old Saginaw woman who said she was raped.

The woman told police she matched with a 33-year-old Saginaw man on the dating app “Tinder” and met with him at his residence. She said that the encounter turned violent and that she was raped while the suspect held a handgun to her head.

Related: Saginaw police arrest “Tinder Date” rape suspect

Clarence Hatchett has been identified as the suspect, according to Saginaw Police Sgt. Matthew Gerow.

Court documents said he has been arraigned on multiple charges at the Saginaw County District Court.

According to court documents, Hatchett has been arraigned on the following charges:

  • Two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct weapon use, both felonies;
  • One count of first degree criminal sexual conduct during commission of another felony, a felony;
  • One count of third degree criminal sexual conduct forced or coercion, a felony;
  • One count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct forced or coercion, a high court misdemeanor;
  • One count of lawful imprisonment, a felony;
  • One count of criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a felony, and;
  • One count of interfering with electronic communications, a felony.

According to police, Hatchett refused to exit the home. Officers found him hiding in the attic with a handgun that was located during the search.

Hatchett’s preliminary examination is scheduled for April 11.

Read next:
Bay City Schools enlists team of counselors for district
A local school district has a team tasked with addressing tragedy and mental health in the...
Recall on ‘Our Family’ hot dog buns for undeclared sesame
Perfection Bakeries doing business as Aunt Millie’s Bakeries of Fort Wayne, Indiana is...
DNR to hold turkey hunting workshop for women
A wild turkey in the woods in northeastern Greenville County.
GRAPHIC: Clare Co. man pleads guilty to threatening to kill judge, bake wife into meat pasty
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
Rochelle Lawson was last seen wearing a purple knit dress, a white and black coat with a...
Missing Hillsdale County woman located safely
Boyfriend charged in Jackson school teacher’s death
Addiction recovery center in Lansing loses funding
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting

Latest News

The purpose of the American Red Cross’ Giving Day is to encourage people to not just donate...
Taylor Gattoni interviews Judi Harris, Exec. Dir. of Red Cross Mid-Michigan Chapter for Red Cross Giving Day
Allergens and symptoms to look out for this allergy season
Lansing to participate in a statewide tornado drill
Tornado drill reminder and Wednesday morning’s headlines
Allergens and symptoms to look out for this allergy season
Allergens and symptoms to look out for this allergy season
Michigan State arrives in New York ahead of Sweet 16
Michigan State arrives in New York ahead of Sweet 16