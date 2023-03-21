Sparrow receives CDC grant to improve communication between health systems

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to help improve its method of sharing data with other health systems about death causes.

The $100,000 grant comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It would allow Sparrow to collaborate with health systems nationwide about exchanging vital records, toxicology reports, and more. The organization hopes the grant will also allow Sparrow and other health systems to share this kind of information easier so that they can recognize death trends.

As of Tuesday, March 21, there is no federal data-sharing system overseeing death reports.

