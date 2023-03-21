Reconstruction on Lansing Avenue to be voted in city council meeting

(Atlanta News First)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Big changes are potentially coming to Downtown Jackson.

The city is considering reconstructing Lansing Avenue from Clinton Road to Steward Avenue. It would be expanded to three lanes and have barriers to separate the sidewalk from the road. The proposed reconstruction would be right near Michigan Avenue.

The Jackson City Council will give people the chance to share their opinions on the proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
I-96 crash in Ionia County
Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital
Rochelle Lawson was last seen wearing a purple knit dress, a white and black coat with a...
Police seek missing Hillsdale County woman with medical issues
How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting

Latest News

Michigan right-to-work repeal heading to governor
tolton from slave to priest
Tolton From Slave to Priest Interview
Sparrow receives CDC grant to improve communication between health systems
fire safety
Keeping You Safe with Smoke Detectors with Lansing Fire Department