In My View: Lansing Catholic girls triumph, boys teams aim for state finals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congratulations to the Lansing Catholic High School girls, state champs.

Three boys’ teams would love to have the same result this Saturday: East Lansing, Laingsburg, and Pewamo Westphalia all play in the quarterfinals tonight and all have very tough matchups. Laingsburg and PW theoretically could meet for the state title on Saturday with two more wins each.

Best wishes from us to all three in their big games tonight.

