In My View: Lansing Catholic girls triumph, boys teams aim for state finals

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congratulations to the Lansing Catholic High School girls, state champs.

Three boys’ teams would love to have the same result this Saturday: East Lansing, Laingsburg, and Pewamo Westphalia all play in the quarterfinals tonight and all have very tough matchups. Laingsburg and PW theoretically could meet for the state title on Saturday with two more wins each.

Best wishes from us to all three in their big games tonight.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
I-96 crash in Ionia County
Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital
How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
Bayron Reyes-Escobar
Authorities seek Holland teen last seen in October
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting

Latest News

In My View: Lansing Catholic girls triumph, boys teams aim for state finals
In My View: Free agency could help Detroit Lions climb in NFL Standings
In My View: Free agency could help Detroit Lions climb in NFL Standings
In My View: MSU Women’s Basketball’s future uncertain