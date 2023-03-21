MSP report woman from Hillsdale County missing, endangered

READING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police shared on social media that a woman who suffers from medical issues is missing and considered endangered.

Rochelle Lawson, a white female was last seen at her home in Reading Monday evening. Lawson is described as 5′03″, 120 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen her or have any additional information, please contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post with any information at 517-780-4580.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.