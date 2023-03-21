MSP report woman from Hillsdale County missing, endangered

Rochelle Lawson
Rochelle Lawson(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
READING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police shared on social media that a woman who suffers from medical issues is missing and considered endangered.

Rochelle Lawson, a white female was last seen at her home in Reading Monday evening. Lawson is described as 5′03″, 120 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen her or have any additional information, please contact the Michigan State Police Jackson Post with any information at 517-780-4580.

