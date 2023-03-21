Michigan judge approves Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A Genesee County judge has granted final judgment in the Flint water cases pending in state court.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday that a settlement has been approved in Michigan’s historic Flint water civil settlement. The state is expected to pay $600 million along with $20 million from the City of Flint. The Attorney General’s Office said it will be the largest civil settlement in Michigan state history.

“This historic settlement cannot undo the unimaginable hardship and heartbreaking health effects these families and children in Flint have endured,” Nessel said. “This ruling provides families with much-needed compensation for the injuries they have suffered. I am proud of my team’s tireless work on behalf of the people of Flint.”

The agreement specified that 80% of the new settlement fund will be spent on claims of children who were exposed to the Flint River water, with a large majority of that amount to be paid for claims of children ages six and younger. 2% will go to special education services in Genesee County and 18% will be spent on claims of adults and for property damage. The final 1% will go toward claims for business losses.

The Attorney General’s Office said the claims administrator will continue to review all claims and claims materials.

