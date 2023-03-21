Meridian Township hosts Going Green Day at Okemos Library

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Environmental Programs coordinator Leroy Harvey shared how to be more eco-friendly at Okemos Library.

Meridian Township is hosting Green Day. People gathered to hear Harvey during the event. From composting their food at the farmers market to protecting their watershed, organizers said there are ways to pitch in.

The township plans on having Green Day on the third Saturday of each month. The next scheduled one on is April 22.

