Lansing Red Cross offers multiple ways to help save lives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Giving blood only takes about 10 minutes of your time and can be the difference between life and death.

Alexis Yerden works for the Red Cross in Lansing, collecting blood and saving lives.

“You can make a difference, you can change lives,” Yerden said. “And when you come in here and donate, that’s exactly what you’re doing,

Yerden said was inspired to work for the Red Cross after their blood saved her life, as well as her daughters.

“I actually ended up in the hospital and was having my daughter. When I went in, my blood levels were so low, that if I were to have a baby I would have bled out and died,” said Yerden.

Her daughter had to be emergency induced, which couldn’t be done until Yerden’s blood levels were corrected. To this day, her three kids still remind her why she started working for the Red Cross in the first place.

“When I say I can’t go to work because they’re sick, they tell me ‘No, mom, you gotta go to work. What you’re doing is important. The Red Cross Saves lives,’” said Yerden.

You can donate your time, or your blood, at their location in Lansing seven days a week.

“I mean it goes quick, we’ve had times where we’ve sent blood directly to Sparrow, pretty much from a drive that we’ve had here at MSU,” said Alexa Sutton, President of MSU’s Red Cross Chapter.

Sutton has been volunteering with the Red Cross for seven years. She said the Red Cross does much more than collect blood, but her favorite part is the human connections.

“Hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, and then also, even here at MSU, it was pretty evident with the shooting that just recently happened, that blood really helps out those in need, and you never know when you’re gonna need it,” said Sutton.

Working hard to prepare for the worst, while still hoping for the best.

If you’d like to get involved, there are many options. You can donate your time, supplies, blood, or money.

