Lansing to participate in statewide tornado drill

Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing, Ingham County outdoor warning siren system will be activated Wednesday at 1:00 PM as part of a national severe weather alert test.

The Lansing Office of Emergency Management encourages residents, workers, and visitors to use this time to take shelter or to consider where you would go if an actual tornado warning had been issued.

The City of Lansing, along with Ingham County, follow national best practices with the siren system. Emergency alert sirens will sound to alert residents of the following:

  • Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).
  • Extreme winds (80mph or higher) expected to enter the county or reported by spotters in the county.
  • A reliable tornado report by trained weather spotters.

When an actual tornado warning is issued by the NWS, most phones will also alert thanks to the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system which is automatically part of your cellphone. That system will NOT be activated by the National Weather Service as part of this test, but we will send out a Lansing Alert as a reminder.

Commit to be weather ready in 2023 and be prepared for all emergencies at the Do1Thing website by visiting: www.do1thing.com/.

