Lansing Community College ensures cybersecurity following attack

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Classes at Lansing Community College were canceled for several days after a cyber security attack.

Students missed classes and were unable to access some school websites. School officials are still uncertain about all the details regarding the incident.

The school reopened Monday and is expected to fully reopen Tuesday.

Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson said the school is working with law enforcement to figure out who or what is the cause. He assured the public there’s no evidence personal information has been compromised.

“Our own cyber professionals and a group of outside specialists are looking into that but we do feel very comfortable about where we are in the investigation and we know that we’re back safely open with those systems,” Robinson said. “Right now we have no indication that personal information was at risk, but that’s something we’re monitoring and we will immediately get with folks if there is. But we’ve done a great job getting out ahead of the situation and we’re still on an ongoing basis analyzing what we know about it.”

He said the school is focused on ensuring the incident will not be repeated. Since other schools in Mid-Michigan have experienced similar attacks during the school year, Robinson said they are using that information to help with the investigation. He emphasized the importance of constantly searching to identify vulnerabilities in complex information systems, like those used by Lansing Community College.

“Lansing Community College has great information technology experts internally and we brought in some of the best in the business to look at it,” Robinson said. “While it’s ongoing, we’re still on the lookout to know exactly what happened and we’re always on the footing to make sure things like that don’t happen again in the future.”

To regain access to their assigned LCC devices, students and faculty were instructed to get their devices unlocked and passwords reset at Gannon Hall on campus. However, some individuals had to wait up to 45 minutes to do so.

While the investigation into the cyber security attack is ongoing, the college is taking measures to ensure the safety and security of their systems and the personal information of their students and staff.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.