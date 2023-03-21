Jackson community mourns death of passionate English teacher

By Riley Connell and Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - A school community is in mourning after the death of one of its most beloved teachers.

Alyson Doulos was found by Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies at an apartment in Ypsilanti when they responded to a welfare check March 13. Her boyfriend, Charles Richard Gamez, was taken into custody Friday in connection with her death.

Background: Boyfriend charged in Jackson school teacher’s death

Doulos, who spent the majority of her career educating people in Jackson, both at Jackson High and at Jackson College, was known for her kind and passionate approach to teaching. Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal said Doulos cared deeply about building a connection with the students in her class.

“She made great friends with the staff, but when it comes to students, she was one of those people who said, ‘I want to put relationships first,’” Beal said. “And she knew that if she could connect with her kids, then she could teach her kids.”

Along with teaching English, Doulos was also Jackson High’s National Honors Society advisor and an after-school tutor. Her passion for education went beyond the classroom.

“That’s what made her special. That’s what made her really effective, really good as a teacher,” Beal said. “She realizes that, ‘Yes, I can get up in front of the classroom, I can give my instruction, I can teach my kids,’ but the ability to connect with them and bring them into the fold like with NHS or like with the after-school tutoring, or online learning or like with Jackson College. When you do those types of things, you give your students the opportunity to interact with you in a different way.”

The Rock in front of Jackson High School was brightly painted in memory of Doulos, a testament to the love and admiration she garnered from her students and colleagues.

As Jackson High School continues to recover, officials will be providing support for students who need it.

“We activated our crisis team here,” Beal said. “Our counseling staff works very hard and so they’ve got those students under their wing.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in theft investigation
I-96 crash in Ionia County
Officials: 150 vehicles involved in I-96 pileup, 16 individuals transported to hospital
Rochelle Lawson was last seen wearing a purple knit dress, a white and black coat with a...
Police seek missing Hillsdale County woman with medical issues
How much will it cost you to attend the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in New York?
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting
Olivet College graduate charged with attempted murder after baseball game shooting

Latest News

Understanding hail and wind threats in Mid-Michigan
Jackson High School mourns death of passionate English teacher
Jackson High School mourns death of passionate English teacher
Lansing Red Cross offers multiple ways to help save lives
Lansing Red Cross offers multiple ways to help save lives
Lansing Red Cross offers multiple ways to help save lives