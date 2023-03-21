Jackson community mourns death of passionate English teacher

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - A school community is in mourning after the death of one of its most beloved teachers.

Alyson Doulos was found by Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies at an apartment in Ypsilanti when they responded to a welfare check March 13. Her boyfriend, Charles Richard Gamez, was taken into custody Friday in connection with her death.

Background: Boyfriend charged in Jackson school teacher’s death

Doulos, who spent the majority of her career educating people in Jackson, both at Jackson High and at Jackson College, was known for her kind and passionate approach to teaching. Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal said Doulos cared deeply about building a connection with the students in her class.

“She made great friends with the staff, but when it comes to students, she was one of those people who said, ‘I want to put relationships first,’” Beal said. “And she knew that if she could connect with her kids, then she could teach her kids.”

Along with teaching English, Doulos was also Jackson High’s National Honors Society advisor and an after-school tutor. Her passion for education went beyond the classroom.

“That’s what made her special. That’s what made her really effective, really good as a teacher,” Beal said. “She realizes that, ‘Yes, I can get up in front of the classroom, I can give my instruction, I can teach my kids,’ but the ability to connect with them and bring them into the fold like with NHS or like with the after-school tutoring, or online learning or like with Jackson College. When you do those types of things, you give your students the opportunity to interact with you in a different way.”

The Rock in front of Jackson High School was brightly painted in memory of Doulos, a testament to the love and admiration she garnered from her students and colleagues.

As Jackson High School continues to recover, officials will be providing support for students who need it.

“We activated our crisis team here,” Beal said. “Our counseling staff works very hard and so they’ve got those students under their wing.”

