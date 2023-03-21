The importance of screening during Colorectal Cancer Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer type in both men and women worldwide; in 2020, almost 2 million cases were diagnosed. This is despite the fact that effective screening techniques exist that could reduce the number of deaths from this disease.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time when healthcare providers raise awareness about the disease.

Dr. Dorian Jones from Digestive Health Institute joined Studio 10 to discuss the importance of getting screened for colorectal cancer and ways to reduce your risk to it.

For more information: https://michigangastro.com/about/providers/dorian-jones-md/

