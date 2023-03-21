Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital partners with Mclaren to enhance care in new building

(Gresham Smith)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital (HDVCH) will partner with McLaren Greater Lansing to enhance care in the new hospital’s birthing center.

Mclaren said HDVCH will provide pediatric hospitalists and neonatal nurse practitioners. The services are expected to be open in the summer at Mclaren’s healthcare campus.

Dr. Anas Taqatqa is the section chief of pediatric cardiology in the Lansing clinic at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“We want to make access to care as easy and convenient as possible for children in the Lansing area,” said Dr. Taqatqa. “We are grateful to McLaren for their partnership and for helping to make health care accessible for all.”

The hospital said the partnership will result in planning and collaboration to improve the region’s pediatric care, providing access to more families close to home. They later added that newly expanded services will include pediatric and adult congenital cardiology, fetal cardiology, pediatric orthopedics, rheumatology, gastrointestinal, plastic surgery, genetics, infectious disease, neurosurgery, pulmonology, endocrinology and nephrology.

Other planned services for the new building on campus include McLaren’s Multi-Specialty Clinic and an outpatient imaging center through a partnership with McLaren and MSU Health Care.

