GRAPHIC: Clare Co. man pleads guilty to threatening to kill judge, bake wife into meat pasty

WARNING: Details in this article may be considered graphic.

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Clare County man has pleaded guilty for using the internet to make threats online to kill several people including a judge and the judge’s wife.

The FBI submitted a criminal complaint and arrest warrant for Jeremy Scott Adams after discovering he was making threats online against his neighbor - with whom he had a bad relationship - and a Clare County judge, according to court documents.

The threats made against Adams’ neighbor were made on May 5, 2022 on Twitter and Reddit, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint states Adams posted the following threat online:

“As a captive and prisoner, I’ve had enough of your [expletive] [expletive] and plan to start shooting those who have been keeping me captive.”

After further investigation, on June 14, 2022, the FBI found Adams also made threats on Twitter to kill a Clare County judge and the judge’s wife, court records state.

The criminal complaint states Adams posted the following threat online:

“I am going to make him watch me slice his wife up, put her through the meat grinder and make [expletive] pasties out of her. Don’t worry, I can make a nice butter, flaky crust and yall wont be able to tell its human meat. He abused his power. I am going to take his life gladly.”

Adams admitted to making the threats against his neighbor and the judge, according to court records.

On March 20, Adams pleaded guilty to using the internet to communicate an interstate threat to kill or injure, which carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The plea was in exchange for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan dismissing all other charges against Adams in this case.

Adams is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.

The government is recommending the court impose a three-year term of supervised release upon Adams’ release from prison.

